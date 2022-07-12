Khizr Khan: First Pakistani American To Get The US Presidential Medal Of Freedom
Khizr Khan is a popular advocate of the rule of law and religious freedom.
United States President Joe Biden presented the country's highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on 17 Americans, including a Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan.
Khizr Khan is the founder of the Constitution Literacy and National Unity Center. He was bestowed with the medal in tandem with people from different walks of life ranging from Hollywood celebrities to IT professionals, civil rights leaders, and former members of Congress.
Khizr Khan and his wife Ghazala lost their son US Army Captain Humayun Khan who was killed in 2004 trying to defend his team from a car bomb attack in Iraq. Their son, Captain Khan was awarded the Bronze Medal for his bravery.
Khizr Khan also served on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom under President Biden.
During the 2016 Democratic Convention, Khan garnered national attention when he took out a booklet of the Constitution of the United States, held it up, and asked if the then presidential candidate Donald Trump had ever read the document and knew what was in it.
During the ceremony at the White House on 7 July, Biden recalled a time when he was the Vice President during the Obama administration when the Khan family was invited for a Diwali celebration. Biden said that even though Diwali was a Hindu festival, the Khans attended and that was a symbol of what America meant.
Khan was inspired by the U.S. Constitution while studying as a law student in Pakistan. He decided to then emigrate to the United States with his family, President Biden said.
"I invited the Khans to the vice president's residence, Naval Observatory, for a Diwali reception. An Irish Catholic Vice president and Muslim Golstar families at the reception for Diwali, a Hindu holiday. That can be very serious. But, that's the America we know."Joe Biden, US President.
Having lost his son, President Biden said, the Khans and the Bidens were united by the pain "of losing a piece of our souls and finding the purpose to live a life worthy of them."
Biden also added "And Khizr Khan, you will continue to carry a copy of the Constitution and I didn't ask you, but I imagine it's still in your pocket. As a reminder of the charge that has to be kept."
Other recipients included Congresswoman Gaby Giffords, the victim of gun violence; Simone Biles ,the most decorated gymnast and Olympic Gold medalist; Steve Jobs of Apple Inc., whose wife received the medal posthumously; Late Senator John McCain, whose wife was present; Late AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, whose son collected the medal; and Actor Denzel Washington could not be present because he tested positive for COVID.
(With inputs from New India Times and the White House Press Release)
