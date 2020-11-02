19 Killed, 12 Wounded as Gunmen Storm Kabul University: Report

Meanwhile, the Iranian embassy in Kabul also condemned the Kabul University Attack and said the repeat of such “inhuman acts by terrorist groups” against education institutions in Afghanistan is concerning and requires condemnation by the international community, reported TOLO News.

Afghan media reported a book exhibition was being held at the university and was attended by a number of dignitaries at the time of the shooting, reported AP.

Iran’s news agency had reported Sunday, 1 November that Iranian Ambassador Bahador Aminian and cultural attaché Mojtaba Noroozi were scheduled to inaugurate the book fair, which would host some 40 Iranian publishers.

However, the Afghan officials declined to discuss the bookfair, reported AP.