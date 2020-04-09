Pak Asks Afghanistan Govt to Hand Over Gurudwara Attack Mastermind

The Foreign Office said that the demand was conveyed to the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad who was called at the foreign ministry.

A heavily armed Islamic State-Khorasan suicide bomber stormed the gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital on 25 March, killing 25 Sikhs and injuring eight others.

Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security earlier this month said Farooqi, also known as Abdullah Orakzai, was arrested along with 19 other commanders in a “complex operation”.