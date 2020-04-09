Pak Asks Afghanistan Govt to Hand Over Gurudwara Attack Mastermind
File photo: An Afghan policeman stands guard at the entrance of the gurudwara after the attack.
File photo: An Afghan policeman stands guard at the entrance of the gurudwara after the attack.(Photo: AP)

Pak Asks Afghanistan Govt to Hand Over Gurudwara Attack Mastermind

PTI
World

Pakistan on Thursday, 9 April, asked Afghanistan to hand over the chief of the Islamic State's Khorasan unit, Aslam Farooqi, the mastermind behind a deadly terror attack on a prominent gurudwara in Kabul last month.

The Foreign Office said that the demand was conveyed to the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad who was called at the foreign ministry.

A heavily armed Islamic State-Khorasan suicide bomber stormed the gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital on 25 March, killing 25 Sikhs and injuring eight others.

Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security earlier this month said Farooqi, also known as Abdullah Orakzai, was arrested along with 19 other commanders in a “complex operation”.

Also Read : Kabul Gurudwara Attack: Afghan Forces Arrest Alleged IS Mastermind

Loading...
“The ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conveyed Pakistan’s views with regard to the arrest of ISIS-K leader, Aslam Farooqi, by the Afghan authorities on 5 April, 2020,” a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

“It was underscored to the ambassador that since Farooqi was involved in anti-Pakistan activities in Afghanistan, he should be handed over to Pakistan for further investigations,” the statement added.

It said that Pakistan had been expressing its concerns over the activities of the group, “which were clearly detrimental to the country”.

Pakistan's position was being regularly shared with the government of Afghanistan and others concerned, it added. Pakistan also said that the two sides should coordinate actions against terrorism through established mechanisms between them.

Also Read : In 1st Overseas Case, NIA to Probe Terror Attack on Kabul Gurdwara

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our World section for more stories.

Loading...