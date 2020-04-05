Kabul Gurudwara Attack: Afghan Forces Arrest Alleged IS Mastermind

In November, Afghan officials said IS-K had been completely defeated in Nangarhar, one of the key eastern provinces where they first sought to establish a stronghold in 2015.

In the years since, they have claimed responsibility for a string of horrific bombings across Afghanistan.

In its statement, the NDS said Farooqi had admitted to having links with "regional intelligence agencies" – a clear reference to Pakistan, which Afghanistan routinely blames for supporting jihadists and helping the Taliban.

Islamabad denies it does so. US Forces-Afghanistan did not immediately respond to a query about Farooqi's arrest.