Kabul Gurudwara Attack: Afghan Forces Arrest Alleged IS Mastermind
Afghan forces have arrested the leader of the country's Islamic State group affiliate and the mastermind behind the attack on a gurudwara last month that killed 25 worshippers, authorities said Saturday, 4 April.
The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement that Aslam Farooqi, also known as Abdullah Orakzai, had been arrested along with 19 other men in a "complex operation".
Known as Islamic State in the Khorasan (IS-K), the Afghan IS branch has been on its back foot in recent months following continued operations by US forces and separately by the Taliban.
In November, Afghan officials said IS-K had been completely defeated in Nangarhar, one of the key eastern provinces where they first sought to establish a stronghold in 2015.
In the years since, they have claimed responsibility for a string of horrific bombings across Afghanistan.
In its statement, the NDS said Farooqi had admitted to having links with "regional intelligence agencies" – a clear reference to Pakistan, which Afghanistan routinely blames for supporting jihadists and helping the Taliban.
Islamabad denies it does so. US Forces-Afghanistan did not immediately respond to a query about Farooqi's arrest.
(Published in an arrangement with PTI)
