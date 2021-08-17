Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport Reopened For Evacuation Ops: US General

As per a US general, Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul reopened early on Tuesday, 17 August, after being closed due to the turmoil that ensued on the tarmac on Monday.

US forces had closed off the airport after desperate crowds rushed to the tarmac and surged onto the runways, with many even clinging to airplanes taking off from Kabul.

A logistics specialist on the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Hank Taylor, said that the airport reopened at 1935 GMT on Monday, AFP reported.