Weinstein Trial Jury Indicates It Is Split on Most Serious Counts

Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

The Associated Press has a policy of not publishing the names of people who allege sexual assault without their consent. It is withholding the name of the 2013 rape accuser because it isn’t clear whether she wishes to be identified publicly.

"It's not unusual for the judge to have them keep deliberating and not just give them a pass at the first sign of trouble," said Bader, a former federal prosecutor who teaches at Fordham University School of Law.

The defense said speculating on the verdict at this point “would be premature and a mistake.”

In all, Weinstein, 67, is charged with five counts stemming from the allegations of Sciorra, the aspiring actress and Haleyi.

To convict Weinstein of a predatory sexual assault charge, jurors must agree on two things: that Weinstein raped or forcibly performed oral sex on Sciorra, as she alleges, and that he committed one of the other charged offenses.

The predatory sexual assault charge requires prosecutors to show that a defendant committed a prior rape or other sex crime, but doesn't have the statue of limitation constraints that would bar Sciorra's allegations from consideration on their own.