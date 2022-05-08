Hong Kong's Ex-Security Chief & Beijing Loyalist John Lee Elected as New Leader

John Lee, 64, Hong Kong's ex-security chief and a staunch Beijing loyalist, was elected as Hong Kong's new chief executive leader by the city's election committee on Sunday.

This has been touted as a move by China, which allegedly doesn't want to leave any space for the opposition in the city.

Lee contested the election unchallenged and was elected with 99% votes by a closed-circle committee with nearly 1,500 members, a majority of whom are Beijing loyalists.