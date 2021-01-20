Biden to Become President, But ‘Alternative Facts’ Still Impact US

After conspiracy-theory inspired violence laid siege to the Capitol Building, where lawmakers met to confirm the election results, more than 20,000 troops now patrol the US Capitol to ensure the transition goes ahead smoothly against calls for insurrection.

The threat of disinformation and alternative facts has taken many forms over the past several years, from conspiracy theories about climate change to COVID-19 , culminating in a 2019 FBI memo warning about the threat of “conspiracy-theory driven domestic extremists”, particularly around elections.