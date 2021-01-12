US President-Elect Joe Biden Receives Second Shot of COVID Vaccine

US President-elect Joe Biden received the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, 11 January, at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. His vaccination was broadcast on live TV to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine to the public.

Pfizer/BioNTech’s second booster shot must be administered within three weeks and Biden had received his first shot nearly three weeks ago. On Monday, Biden received his second dose by Ric Cuming, chief nurse executive, reported CNN.

The 78-year-old democrat tweeted soon after receiving the vaccine, “Folks, I just received the second dose of my COVID-19 vaccine — and just like the first dose, it was safe, quick, and painless. I urge everyone to get vaccinated once it’s your turn. Because only together can we save lives and beat this virus.”