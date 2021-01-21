Will Be Prez For All Americans: Joe Biden Takes Oath as 46th POTUS

Joseph Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, 20 January, bringing an end to the controversial four-year term of Donald Trump.

Biden (78) took the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at a low-key ceremony at the US Capitol in the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic.

Standing at the Capitol just two weeks after a mob of insurrectionists invaded that building seeking to overturn the presidential election, Biden vowed to bring all Americans together.