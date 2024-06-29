Joe Biden’s Debate Disaster: Who Could Replace Him on the Democrat Ticket?

After winning a second term as governor in the November 2022 midterms, defeating a Trump-backed Republican and increasing her win margin from 2018, Gretchen Whitmer has entered the 2024 stakes as a wild-card contender.

Whitmer was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2000, and gained national attention for her speech on abortion rights in 2013, where she revealed that she had been sexually assaulted as a young woman. She was the target of a kidnapping plot thwarted by the FBI in October 2020.

Whitmer is well known for her ability to work across the aisle and has passed more than 900 bipartisan bills as governor. With Michigan poised to move up in the Democratic primary calendar, Whitmer could have an early home advantage if she decides to run.