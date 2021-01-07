Biden Elects Centrist Judge Merrick Garland As US Attorney General

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday, 7 January, confirmed Judge Merrick Garland as US Attorney General. Garland is known to be a centrist judge and is from the Washington Federal Appeals Court. His nomination to the Supreme Court was denied by Republicans in 2016, reported AFP.

Biden’s other key picks for the Justice Department are Lisa Monaco for deputy attorney general, Vanita Gupta for associate attorney general and Kristen Clarke as assistant attorney general for the civil rights division.

Monaco was the first woman to head the National Security Division in the Justice Department. Gupta and Clarke are civil rights advocates, reported The New York Times.