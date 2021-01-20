View Fullscreen
1/6
The US Capitol ahead of the 59th Presidential inauguration.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: Biden-Harris Inauguration Underway in US Capitol
Here are photos from the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol.
US President-Elect Joe Biden said it was "a new day in America" as he prepared to become the 46th head of the United States at an inauguration ceremony in Washington.
Kamala Harris too is set to create history as the first ever woman vice president of the country. Here are photos from the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!