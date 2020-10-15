The Underappreciated Yet Critical Catholic Vote in the US Election

The Latino vote decreased by about 3 percent compared to 2012 and in addition, Donald Trump received about 10 percent more of the Latino Catholic vote than did Mitt Romney in 2012.

But Trump also benefited from a long trend in the white Christian vote for the Republican Party.

In 2012, GOP nominee Mitt Romney won 78 percent of white Evangelicals, whereas in 2008 Republican John McCain received 73 percent. Trump fared even better in 2016, with 81 percent. In 2008 and 2012, 56 percent of white Catholics voted for the GOP presidential nominee and that percentage increased to 60 percent in 2016.