Joe Biden Administration Asks US Supreme Court to Block Texas Abortion Law
The law that prohibits most abortions, also allows citizens, rather than state officials, to sue abortion providers.
Calling it "unconstitutional," the Joe Biden administration on Monday, 18 October, asked the US Supreme Court to block the Texas abortion law.
Requesting the court to reverse the law, the court said that the 'Republican-backed measure' was designed to evade judicial scrutiny.
The Biden administration had earlier said that if the law was allowed to stand, it could pave way for states to undermine other constitutional rights in similar ways.
A three-judge panel for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 on 14 October that the state law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge, IANS reported.
The law, signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, prohibits most abortions, even in cases of rape, sexual abuse, or incest.
It also allows private citizens, rather than state officials, to sue abortion providers.
(With inputs from agencies)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.