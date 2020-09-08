Jinping Says China Passed ‘Historic Test’ in Handling COVID Crisis

Xi also claimed that China has acted in an open and transparent manner to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and that it had taken steps to ensure millions of lives around the world are saved.

This, even after China has come under heavy global criticism, with the United States and Australia accusing the country of covering up the origins and the severity of the virus.

According to official numbers there have been 4,634 deaths in China from COVID-19. The government has largely contained the outbreak through a series of strict lockdowns and travel restrictions.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)