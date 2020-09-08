Jinping Says China Passed ‘Historic Test’ in Handling COVID Crisis
“We are leading the world in economic recovery and in the fight against COVID-19,” Jinping said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that the nation has passed “an extraordinary and historic test" in tackling the coronavirus pandemic that was first reported in Wuhan.
Addressing an awards ceremony for medical professionals, Jinping said not only had China succeeded in the “people’s war against coronavirus”, but was also leading the global economic recovery.
“We quickly achieved initial success in the people’s war against the coronavirus. We are leading the world in economic recovery and in the fight against COVID-19.”Xi Jinping, Chinese President
Xi also claimed that China has acted in an open and transparent manner to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and that it had taken steps to ensure millions of lives around the world are saved.
This, even after China has come under heavy global criticism, with the United States and Australia accusing the country of covering up the origins and the severity of the virus.
According to official numbers there have been 4,634 deaths in China from COVID-19. The government has largely contained the outbreak through a series of strict lockdowns and travel restrictions.
(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)
