While everyone onboard the Japan Airlines plane were safely evacuated, five of six coast guard crew remain missing.

World
Passenger Plane Catches Fire in Tokyo After Collision With Coast Guard Aircraft
A passenger aircraft of the Japan Airlines engulfed into a massive fire after a collision with a smaller Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, 2 January, reported Reuters.

All 379 passengers and crew of the aircraft managed to escape the fire. However, five crew members of the coast guard aircraft are missing, while the captain was saved,  a Coast Guard spokesperson said, as reported by Reuters.

The aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido.

(This is a developing copy. It will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  Japan   Tokyo   Airplane 

