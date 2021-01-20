Alibaba’s Jack Ma Emerges for 1st Time Since Oct at Virtual Event

The Alibaba founder's disappearance from public view came at a time when he's had recent run-ins with the Chinese government. Neither the Chinese government nor Alibaba has so far offered an explanation on his whereabouts.

Ma's last post on Twitter was on 10 October. Since then he has been missing from social media. Ma also failed to turn up for the final episode of a TV show, Africa's Business Heros, in which he was to appear as a judge.

Subsequently, his face was also removed from the official website of the show. Alibaba has, however, said that Ma did not appear on the show due to a scheduling conflict.

Ma has, thereafter, not been seen in public since a forum in Shanghai in late October where he criticised China’s regulatory system. In the speech, he said that Chinese banks operate with a “pawnshop” mentality.

Ma's latest criticism of the government in Shanghai saw the latter suspending an IPO of Alibaba's affiliate company, Ant Group. The stock market listing was claimed to be the world’s biggest IPO with a value of about $35 billion.