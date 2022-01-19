Israeli Police Used Pegasus Spyware on Citizens, Politicians & Activists: Report

The report further claimed that the police hacked leaders of the Black Flag movement in 2020, who had been organising street protests demanding Netanyahu’s resignation.

Reportedly, police also used it to spy on two mayors suspected of corruption.

Israel’s public security minister, Omer Barlev, said in a statement, “no practice of secretive wiretapping, or intrusion into devices, by the Israeli police without the approval of a judge,” The Guardian reported.

He was further quoted as saying, “At the same time, I intend to ensure that no corners are cut on the subject of NSO and that everything will be checked thoroughly and unequivocally by a judge."