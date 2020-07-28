Israel PM’s Son Yair Apologises to Hindus for ‘Offensive’ Tweet
The Israel PM’s son has apologised for sharing an “offensive” meme containing an edited image of goddess Durga.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest son Yair has apologised to all “Hindu brothers and sisters” for reportedly tweeting a meme from a satirical page that was considered offensive by Indians.
On Sunday, 26 July, Yair had shared a “picture of the Hindu goddess Durga, with the face of Liat Ben Ari, the prosecutor in his father’s corruption cases, superimposed over the goddess’ face,” PTI reported.
In the image, shared by the 29-year-old, the goddess can reportedly be seen showing the middle finger.
“I didn’t realise the meme also portrayed an image connected to the majestic Hindu faith. As soon as I realised it, from comments of our Indian friends, I have removed the tweet.” Yair said on Twitter.
The face of the tiger accompanying goddess Durga in the image had reportedly been replaced with the face of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. It was shared with the caption: “Know your place, you despicable people.”
Earlier, in July, Yair had also apologised to journalist Dana Weiss for purportedly suggesting the “news anchor had attained her position through sexual favours,” PTI reported.
His father, PM Netanyahu, is currently facing charges of corruption and fraud.
(With inputs from PTI)
