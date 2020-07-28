Israel PM’s Son Yair Apologises to Hindus for ‘Offensive’ Tweet

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest son Yair has apologised to all “Hindu brothers and sisters” for reportedly tweeting a meme from a satirical page that was considered offensive by Indians.

On Sunday, 26 July, Yair had shared a “picture of the Hindu goddess Durga, with the face of Liat Ben Ari, the prosecutor in his father’s corruption cases, superimposed over the goddess’ face,” PTI reported.