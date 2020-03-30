Israel PM Netanyahu in Quarantine After Aide Contracts COVID-19

The Prime Minister’s Office had also previously confirmed that Paluch met with Netanyahu on 26 March but said that “the appropriate distance was kept.”

Paluch’s husband has been hospitalised with the virus.

Israel has reported 4,247 cases and 15 deaths. With the health ministry warning that the dead could eventually number in the thousands, Netanyahu was due on Monday, 30 March, to convene officials to discuss a proposed lockdown of some of the country.

Netanyahu was tested for coronavirus as a precaution on 15 March 15. his office said. The result was negative.

