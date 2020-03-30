Israel PM Netanyahu in Quarantine After Aide Contracts COVID-19
An adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has contracted coronavirus, according to a report by Reuters. However, it is not immediately clear whether the 70-year-old leader has been exposed to the virus or if his work has been affected.
Benjamin Netanyahu and his close aides have been placed under quarantine, a statement from the PM’s office and Israeli media read.
“Before the epidemiological investigation is completed and to dispel any doubts, the prime minister decided that he and his close staff would be in confinement until (tests) are completed,” the statement read.
The Prime Minister’s Office had also previously confirmed that Paluch met with Netanyahu on 26 March but said that “the appropriate distance was kept.”
Paluch’s husband has been hospitalised with the virus.
Israel has reported 4,247 cases and 15 deaths. With the health ministry warning that the dead could eventually number in the thousands, Netanyahu was due on Monday, 30 March, to convene officials to discuss a proposed lockdown of some of the country.
Netanyahu was tested for coronavirus as a precaution on 15 March 15. his office said. The result was negative.
(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)
