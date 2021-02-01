Israel PM Speaks to PM Modi over Blast Near Delhi’s Israel Embassy

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, 1 February, spoke to PM Narendra Modi over the low-intensity explosion that took place near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday, and ‘thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives’ in the aftermath of the incident.

According to the official Twitter handle of the PM of Israel, PM Modi said that India is committed to the security of the people of Israel and added that ‘India would continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism’.

A statement from India’s PMO said, “PM Modi assured PM Netanyahu that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, and would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.”