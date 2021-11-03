'Join My Party': Israel's PM Bennett to 'Most Popular Man in Israel' PM Modi
PM Bennett also invited PM Modi to "come join my party" to which the latter laughed.
In a light-hearted conversation with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, 2 November said the former was "the most popular man in Israel."
Sharing a video of their conversation on Twitter, Bennett also invited Modi to "come join my party" to which the latter laughed.
"Narendra, I want to thank you for your historic role in shaping the ties between our countries. Together, we can bring India-Israel relations to a whole new level and build a better & brighter future for our nations," the Israel's PM wrote on Twitter.
Leaders Review Bilateral Ties During Their First Meet
I want to thank you. You're the person who restarted the relationship between India and Israel, which is a deep relationship between two unique civilizations - the Indian civilization, the Jewish civilization - and I know it comes from your heart.PM Bennet told PM Modi, as quoted by NDTV
This was the first meeting between the two leaders after they briefly met during Monday's climate conference.
During Tuesday's meet, they reportedly reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged ideas, which were aimed at expanding cooperation in the fields of innovation and high technology.
India has a close relationship with Israel. And for several years now, the two countries have been working together to counter terrorism. Besides they have also been working on defence issues.
The bilateral ties between India and Israel went on to become a strategic partnership between the two countries after Modi's historic visit to Israel in 2017. Modi was the first Indian PM to visit the country in the past 70 years.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.