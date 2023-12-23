Drone Strike Hits Israel-Linked Trade Vessel Near Indian Coast: Report

A drone strike damaged an Israel-affiliated merchant vessel in the Indian Ocean, but caused no casualties as yet, news agency AFP reported.
According to British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and maritime security firm Ambrey, the merchant vessel was stuck by unmanned aerial vehicle off India's Verval.
“Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time,” the firm said on its website, as quoted by Reuters.
The fire on the tanker was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Veraval, India, it said.
“Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker… was Israel-affiliated," Ambrey said.
It said the Indian Navy was responding to the situation. The navy did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, the agency said.
This incident follows drones and missile attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis, who say they are supporting Palestinians under siege by Israel in the Gaza Strip, on commercial shipping, forcing shippers to change course and take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa, Reuters reported.
(This is a developing story.)
