Israel Bombs Gaza Under the Pretext of 'Special Situation'; 7 Likely Dead
The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the death toll from the strike on Gaza City is at 7, with 40 injured.
The Israeli government stated on Friday, 5 August, that it has struck Gaza, calling it a "special situation," following days of tensions due to the arrest of a Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank.
Gaza City witnessed a loud blast, after which smoke was seen coming out of the seventh floor of a tall building. It is still unclear who the Israeli military targeted.
The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza is at 7, with 40 wounded, according to the Associated Press.
"We will operate with internal resilience and external strength in order to restore routine life in Israel’s south," stated Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz.
"We do not seek conflict, yet we will not hesitate to defend our citizens, if required," he added.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad announced that their senior commander was killed in the Israeli air strike on Gaza.
(With inputs from AP, AFP, and Reuters.)
