Israel Bombs Gaza Under the Pretext of 'Special Situation'; 7 Likely Dead

The Israeli government stated on Friday, 5 August, that it has struck Gaza, calling it a "special situation," following days of tensions due to the arrest of a Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank.

Gaza City witnessed a loud blast, after which smoke was seen coming out of the seventh floor of a tall building. It is still unclear who the Israeli military targeted.

The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza is at 7, with 40 wounded, according to the Associated Press.