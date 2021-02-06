Israel Embassy Blast: Spy Agency Mossad Joins NIA Investigation

A team from Israel’s spy agency Mossad on Thursday, 4 February, met the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to exchange leads gathered about the bomb blast outside Israel Embassy in Delhi on 29 January, Hindustan Times reported.

A Mossad team flew in from Tel Aviv for the probe.

Initial investigation has pointed to Iranian suspects who could be behind the attack.

The Centre had on 2 February handed over the investigation in the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The development followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.