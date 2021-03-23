Israel Election: Why Is Palestine Not an Important Campaign Issue?

Neither Netanyahu’s Likud, nor Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope nor any other party representing the mainstream of the Israeli public has addressed the conflict. Partly, this is to do with the COVID pandemic and the resulting economic crisis facing Israel. But even before the pandemic struck last year, the prominence of Palestine as an election issue was already waning.

A more substantial explanation for this is that, slowly but surely, Palestine’s status as Israel’s number one perceived security threat has been overtaken by Iran due to its nuclear programme and its quest for regional hegemony. This change in attitude among voters is supported by regular opinion polls as well as campaign rhetoric, especially from Netanyahu . But it’s fair to say Iran itself has had a hand in Israel’s changing security focus.