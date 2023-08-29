Islamabad HC Suspends Toshakhana Verdict, Orders Imran Khan’s Release on Bail

The Islamabad High Court granted relief to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and suspended the Toshakhana case verdict and ordered that he be released on bail.
The question now is whether cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan will be released, or will he be arrested in one of the many cases against him.
Khan has remained in prison since his arrest and further sentencing on 5 August over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts while in the PM's office. The conviction also led to Khan being barred from contesting elections for five years by the election commission.
While ruling in Imran Khan's favour, Islamabad HC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said, “The copy of the judgment will be available shortly … all we are saying now is that [Imran’s] request has been approved."
The former PM's legal team also lodged a new petition in the IHC (Islamabad High Court), seeking directives to prevent authorities from engaging in any further "unlawful and unjustified arrests" of the former prime minister in cases filed against him subsequent to his conviction in the Toshakhana case.
Dawn reported that the petition specifically refers to the cipher case—a case initiated by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on 15 August. The FIA had recently questioned Khan for over an hour in connection with this case, which invokes the Official Secrets act.
The petition also highlights that Imran Khan would undergo "irreparable damage" if he were to be apprehended for a new offense that he did not commit.
It also expresses concern that his "political opponents and adversaries" might exploit his absence in furthering their dubious plans and political aspirations, unless the IHC intervenes in a favorable manner.
Imran Khan's Conviction
On 5 August, a trial court in Islamabad sentenced the PTI chief following a case brought forth by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), known as the Toshakhana Case.
Subsequently, Khan lodged an appeal in the high court contesting his conviction. Simultaneously, he approached the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the Islamabad HC's decision to return the case to the trial judge who had initially found him guilty.
During the previous week, the SC acknowledged certain "procedural defects" in Imran Khan's conviction but decided to await the IHC's ruling on his appeal.
What is the Toshakhana Case?
The Toshakhana is a department under the control of Pakistan’s Cabinet Division, which is responsible for storing gifts and other expensive items given to public officials and under its rules, officials must report these gifts to the Cabinet Division.
While PMs or presidents can retain gifts that cost less than PKR 30,000 for themselves, more expensive gifts must be kept in the Toshakhana under Pakistani law.
If the public official wants to retain a gift, they can pay a fraction of the gift’s value, as determined by the Toshakhana evaluation committee.
While the percentage was around 20 percent of the monetary value of a gift, Imran Khan's government raised it to 50 percent after he entered office in 2018.
The allegation against Khan is that he "deliberately concealed" details of the gifts that he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales when he was the prime minister of Pakistan.