Iraqi Refugee Children in Warsaw Express Support to Ukrainians Amid Biden Visit

Meanwhile, more than 4,000 people also carried out pro-Ukraine protests on Friday, in Warsaw by lying down outside the famous Palace of Culture and Science. Their aim was to represent the bodies of hundreds of civilians who have been killed during the Russian attacks in Ukraine.

The protesters, who could be heard chanting glory to Ukraine's armed forces, are demanding that the United States (US) and NATO should declare a no-fly zone over the war-torn country. Both parties have been hesitant to do so as this could directly involve them in the war.