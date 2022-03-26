Iraqi Refugee Children in Warsaw Express Support to Ukrainians Amid Biden Visit
The war has caused a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as around 3.5 million people have fled, many to Poland.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to draw on, Iraqi refugee children in Poland's Warsaw registered their protest against the war and the devastation it has brought about.
Visuals from the Polish city on Saturday, 26 March, showed multiple Iraqi children holding placards in support of Ukraine, telling their own stories of suffering caused by war.
"I am with you, my Ukrainian brothers. I came to support you and tell you that I love you," read one of the placards being held by the children.
The war has caused a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as around 3.5 million people have fled the country, mostly to Poland.
Meanwhile, more than 4,000 people also carried out pro-Ukraine protests on Friday, in Warsaw by lying down outside the famous Palace of Culture and Science. Their aim was to represent the bodies of hundreds of civilians who have been killed during the Russian attacks in Ukraine.
The protesters, who could be heard chanting glory to Ukraine's armed forces, are demanding that the United States (US) and NATO should declare a no-fly zone over the war-torn country. Both parties have been hesitant to do so as this could directly involve them in the war.
The location of the protest was adjacent to the hotel where US President Joe Biden was staying at in Warsaw, during his visit to Poland.
The rally was called “Stop promising, start acting!”
Protests Come Amid Joe Biden's Visit to Poland
Biden has been in Poland since Friday afternoon, when he visited the eastern Polish town of Rzeszow, about 50 miles away from Ukraine. The US president visited US troops stationed near Poland's border with Ukraine.
On 25 March, Biden met with two Ukrainian ministers, marking the first meeting of the US president and top Kyiv officials since Russia's invasion over Ukraine began on 24 February, reported AFP.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov flew out from Ukraine to be present in the meeting.
The meeting happened at the Marriott Hotel in the city centre situated opposite a Warsaw train station where Ukrainian refugees have been constantly arriving since the war started.
Later on Saturday, Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish leaders, visit a reception centre for refugees and deliver a speech on the war.
(With inputs from AFP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.