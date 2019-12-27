Iran Kicks off Joint Naval Drills With Russia, China: Report

Later on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet the drill is an indication of Iran's commitment to provide security to regional waterways.

"Iran has long stated its readiness to work w/our neighbours to secure Persian Gulf," he said.

The Iranian TV also said the drill shows that Iran is not isolated, despite the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and the Trump administration's escalated sanctions on Iran.

The drill is also seen as a response to recent US maneuvers with its regional ally Saudi Arabia, in which China also participated.