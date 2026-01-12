'Earning in Rials, Spending in Dollars,' Say Iranians Amid Price Rise Protests

Ebrahimi was among many who expressed frustration over the abysmal living conditions in the country—and the government's response to their demands.

"If we go out on the streets to ask for our rights, they threaten to kill us. We are left with no choice here," the 25-year-old adds helplessly.

He further says that the economic hardships aren't common to all Iranians, but only the weaker sections of society.

"The upper strata consists of the wealthy who remain completely indifferent. It makes no difference to them what is happening in the country," he says.

Another protester, who wanted to remain anonymous, explains how the falling value of the Iranian currency was impacing their standard of living.

“If I were to speak in general terms, it's like this: Our income is in rials and our spending is in dollars," he tells The Quint.