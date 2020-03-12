India’s Lovable Image May Be Dented: Ex-Iran Prez Slams Riots
Former president of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, took to Twitter on Thursday, 12 March, to slam the religious violence taking place in India. Saying that India's greatness lies in the freedom of all religions, he condemned the killing of innocent people, and called upon the Indian government to act.
Ahmadinejad was the sixth president of Iran from 2005 to 2013, and was previously the mayor of Tehran. He is the latest international politician to speak on the violence in India, after others like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned communal violence in the country.
