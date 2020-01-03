‘Act of Intl Terrorism’: Iran on US Airstrike Killing Soleimani
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the United States after an airstrike on Baghdad airport killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, on Friday, 3 January.
The Iranian state TV carried a statement by Khamenei also calling Soleimani “the international face of resistance.” Khamenei declared three days of public mourning for the general’s death.
Apart from Khamanei, an advisor to Iran President Hassan Rouhani also warned US President Donald Trump of retaliation from Tehran, news agency AP reported.
Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the United States’ strike a dangerous and foolish escalation. He also called the strike US’ act of international terrorism. “US bears responsibility for all consequences of rogue adventurism,” Zarif said in a tweet.
Further, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, retweeted an English professor’s post from last month, that said Soleimani was never convicted of any crime. Araghchi’s tweet also mentioned US’ treatment of the Iranian General.
