‘Act of Intl Terrorism’: Iran on US Airstrike Killing Soleimani

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the United States after an airstrike on Baghdad airport killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, on Friday, 3 January.

The Iranian state TV carried a statement by Khamenei also calling Soleimani “the international face of resistance.” Khamenei declared three days of public mourning for the general’s death.