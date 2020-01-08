Rupee Skids 20 Paise as Iran Attacks US Military Bases in Iraq
The Indian rupee tumbled 20 paise to 72.02 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, 8 January as Mideast tensions flared up after Iran fired rockets at US military bases in Iraq.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak and slipped to the 72-mark against the greenback in early deals.
The local unit had closed at 71.82 per dollar on Tuesday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures shot up 1.32 percent to USD 69.17 per barrel as investors fretted over supply disruptions following the escalation in US-Iran tensions.
Meanwhile, domestic equity markets opened on the back foot amid the rising geopolitical volatility.
Foreign funds sold shares worth a net Rs 682.23 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10 per cent lower at 96.91.
On the domestic macroeconomic front, India's GDP growth has been projected to slump to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current fiscal, mainly due to poor showing by manufacturing and construction sectors, according to government data released on Tuesday.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)