Iran Asks IMF for $5 Billion Loan as Coronavirus Toll Reaches 429

Iran said on Thursday, 12 March, that it had asked for an emergency loan of US $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 that has swept across the country, infecting more than 10,000 people and killing hundreds, reported AP.

Iran's Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced in a now-daily televised news conference that 75 people had died in the past 24 hours and more than 1,000 new cases of infection had been confirmed, pushing the death toll to 429 and confirmed cases to 10,075.

In a tweet, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged the IMF to release the funds through the international lender's Rapid Financial Instrument mechanism.