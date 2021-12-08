IOC Does Not Foresee Any Situation To Postpone Beijing 2022 Games

Christophe Dubi, the Olympic Games Executive Director, said he does not foresee such a situation because the Closed Loop system that the Chinese authorities have put in place for the Beijing Winter Games is very strong and capable of tackling any eventuality.



"No (I don't seen any such threat) Even though we have learned that in the case of Covid, we have to be flexible and be ready for every eventuality.



"The Closed-loop system can control and tackle all situations, we are not saying that Covid will not move ahead but we have planned and worked out all scenarios. We have a very strong team in place there and the Closed Loop System is capable of handling all situations," said Dubi.