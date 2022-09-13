28 Million People Engaged in Forced Labour, 22 Million in Forced Marriages: ILO
The International Labour Organization said that 50 million people were under modern slavery as of 2021.
The Geneva-based International Labour Organization (ILO) said in its latest report that a staggering 50 million people worldwide were living under modern slavery in 2021.
As per the latest survey by the United Nations (UN) agency, called "Global Estimates of Modern Slavery," the ILO said that 28 million people among the 50 million were engaged in forced labour while the remaining 22 million were trapped in forced marriages.
The latest figures indicate a massive leap in the number of people under modern slavery over the last five years. Compared to 2016 figures, 10 million more people are under modern slavery.
The report also said that women and children are the most vulnerable in this regard. Also, migrant workers are more than three times more likely to be in forced labour than non-migrant adult workers.
86 Percent of All Forced Labour Found in Private Sector
The report also said that modern slavery occurs in almost all countries in the world and across ethnic, cultural, and religious lines.
Also, more than half, or 52 percent to be exact, of all forced labour and one quarter of all forces marriages are found to take place in upper-middle income or high-income countries.
In terms of forced labour alone, 86 percent is found in the private sector.
Commercial sexual exploitation accounts for 23 percent of all forced labour, while the same for sectors apart from commercial sexual exploitation accounts for 63 percent.
Further, almost four of five people under forced commercial sexual exploitation are women or girls.
Almost one in eight (3.3 million) people engaged in forced labour are children. Among them, more than half are under commercial sexual exploitation.
The report also says that around 22 million people were living in forced marriages on any given day in 2021 – 6.6 million more compared to 2016 figures.
