International Yoga Day 2022: Celebrations From Around The World
From the United States to Germany, the 8th International Yoga Day 2022 is being celebrated across the globe.
The United Nations has declared Yoga for Humanity as the theme for this year's International Day of Yoga which will be observed worldwide on Tuesday, 21 June.
The COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on human health. Apart from the high death toll, it brought with it psychological suffering and mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. It lifted the veil on the inherent mental health challenges faced by humans across the globe.
Yoga was a crucial method that the world adopted in order to stay healthy and fight social isolation during the pandemic.
Striking A Balance With Yoga
The essence of yoga is balance. Not only of the body but also the mind and the spirit. The pandemic rekindled the value of human relationships. It still continues to serve as a reminder of the importance of striking a balance between personal, professional, and social relationships. Yoga teaches humans to be mindful and reflects the power of moderation, discipline, and perseverance.
Yoga, an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice and wealth of knowledge that originated in India is now popular internationally. The UN proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga on 11 December, 2014.
The aim is to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga.
When the proposal was first introduced, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that yoga is not just about exercise but also about discovering a sense of oneness with yourself and the world, during his address to the 69th session of the General Assembly.
“Yoga is an invaluable gift from our tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action. A holistic approach that is valuable to our health and our well-being.”Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
Here’s a list of events being held across the globe to commemorate the 8th International Day of Yoga. This list will be updated regularly.
Yoga Day Celebrations by Permanent Mission of India in New York
Inauguration will be done by President of General Assembly H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid on 20 June.
A Yoga-demo session titled “Yoga with the Masters” will be hosted at the North Lawns of the UN Headquarters from 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on 20 June.
Organizations such as Indian Raga, Isha Yoga, Bhakti Center and Integral Yoga Institute will host a yoga dance session, yoga sessions and a meditation session during the event, according to the official program published by the UN.
International Day of Yoga on Washington Monument Grounds
The Embassy of India in Washington DC will celebrate this year’s International Day of Yoga earlier than the official date set by the UN. Yoga celebrations at the Washington Monument Grounds will resume in-person after a two-year hiatus on 18 June at 8:30 a.m. EST. The UN’s theme of “Yoga for Humanity” will be reflected through the yoga practices. Members of Friends of Yoga organization will lead the group in practicing different asanas.
“Over a billion people see yoga as an enhancer of the physical and mental well-being,”said Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela, Embassy of India’s Deputy Chief of Mission, according to media reports.
Chicago Indian Consulate’s International Yoga Day Celebration
The Consulate General of India, Chicago will be hosting an event to commemorate International Yoga Day on Saturday, June 18 at 9:30 a.m. CST at Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois.
In partnership with Friends of Yoga, the consulate will host yoga sessions outdoors in order to create awareness about the advantages of performing yoga for the mind, body, and soul.
International Day of Yoga in Mountain View, California
The Ananda Yoga Palo Alto organization will host an outdoor celebration of the International Day of Yoga on Tuesday, 21 June in Downtown Mountain View in the outdoor plaza area.
The sessions will explore key concepts of yoga and explore the ways in which to achieve a healthy and happy life as taught by the Indian yoga master, Paramhansa Yogananda.
Participants will learn tools and techniques to combat anxiety and stress, improve sleep quality, enhance meditation practice, and understand the nuances of a yogic diet.
Yoga Day in Hamburg, Germany
The Consulate General of India in Hamburg, Germany will be celebrating the 8th International Day of Yoga at the Hamburg City Hall on Tuesday, 21 June from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time.
Sessions will pertain to tapping into the science and practice of yoga to not only understand the common yoga protocol but also manage stress with yoga. Other sessions include: Meditation & Relaxation by Yoga Vidya Center, Hamburg; Yoga for Kids by Dr. Mishra Academy, Hannover; Musical Yoga by Yoga Studio Akash Nair, Hannover and lectures on utilising the science of Ayurveda for healthy living.
Check back here for more events related to International Day of Yoga.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.