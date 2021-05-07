UK Elevates Indian Variant of COVID-19 to ‘Variant of Concern’

PHE said that the variant would be categorised as one “of concern” over the evidence that it was more transmissible, reported Reuters. However, it said that there is "insufficient evidence" to establish if the variant causes more severe infections.

"There is currently insufficient evidence to indicate that any of the variants recently detected in India cause more severe disease or render the vaccines currently deployed any less effective," PHE said in a statement.

Scientists are now carrying out laboratory testing to better understand the impact of the mutations on the behaviour of the virus.