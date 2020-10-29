Indians Lean Towards Biden as Next US President: Survey

Indians are heavily divided over who ought to be the next US President, with more Indians tilting in favour of Democratic nominee Joe Biden as opposed to incumbent President and Republican nominee Donald J Trump, a survey showed on Thursday, 29 October.

Only 1 in 3 urban Indians (36%) said Trump will win the elections, while 39% predicted a win for Biden; 18% were unsure and 8% did not disclose who their choice would be, according to an Ipsos survey.