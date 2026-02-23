'Don't Want to Speak Before PM's Visit': Inside Assault on 2 Indians in Israel

The incident of three local youths assaulting two Indian men in Israel's Ashkelon came to light when the country's public broadcaster, KAN 11, shared a video on its YouTube channel on Tuesday, 17 February. The caption read: "'We Are Doing Indians': The Shocking Message on WhatsApp That Led To a Cruel Lynching in Ashkelon."

KAN 11 shared the same video on its website, with a caption alleging racism: "Racist Ambush in Ashkelon. Young Men Stalked Foreign Workers From India and Attacked Them in the Park."

While the news of the assault surfaced only recently, The Quint has learned that it occurred in December 2025, but went unreported in local news.