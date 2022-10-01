Indian Tech Firm Mphasis To Create 1,000 Jobs In City Of Leeds, UK

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, UK, Tracy Brabin, announced that she had been successful in securing a multi-million pound investment from Mphasis, a global firm that already has a 500 people workforce in the city of Leeds.

As per the new investment, the India-headquartered tech firm will "triple its presence in the region."

Mphasis added that the deal would "drive economic growth in West Yorkshire."

Brabin had visited India last week during her trade mission when she met with senior representatives at Mphasis' headquarters in Bangalore.