Indian-origin Rishi Sunak Says He's The Candidate To Fix UK's Problems
The Indian British candidate said the UK faces emergencies such as inflation and sky rocketing prices of energy.
During an interview on BBC One for the show titled Our Next Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak said he'd rather lose the race for UK's Prime Minister than win it based on false promises.
The Indian British candidate said to the 160,000 or more Conservative members who will be casting their votes for the next Prime Minister that the United Kingdom faces "a whole series of emergencies".
The sky-rocketing price of energy is one such crisis.
Sunak has been asked by Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, to pledge to match the BPN 15 billion he pledged as chancellor in order to aid citizens with their rising energy bills. However, Sunak said he plans to give more assistance to pensioners and those on benefits through "a few billions".
Sunak also highlighted that his opponent, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has made promises of tax cuts which would not benefit the poor or the elderly. On the other hand, Truss' plan will give people with large salaries a handout of more than BPN 1,000 while the part of the population that draws low wages would only be able to save a few pounds.
According to an interview with the BBC, Sunak also believes that raising arms for Ukraine is another immediate concern that the UK faces.
Funding For National Health Services In UK
As far as the health crisis is concerned, Sunak has not yet promised to spend more on taking care of the backlog at the National Health Service. Inspite of warnings from NHS officials that inflation will lead to more layoffs and fewer employees in the health services sector.
This would result in building fewer hospitals and carrying out fewer operations.
However, in a recent poll that surveyed Tory members, two-thirds said they believed that the health services institute had enough funding already.
Illegal Immigration Into The UK
Sunak cited the control of the UK borders as another emergency. Providing people coming into the country if their skills are required is essential, he said. However, he is against the illegal crossings over the channel.
It is crucial to remember that only fee-paying Conservative Party members can vote in this election. In contrast to the wider UK population, research indicates that more than half of fee-paying Tory members are over 60 years of age and tend to be male residents of southern England and, 97 percent of them are overwhelmingly white.
