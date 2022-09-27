Indian-origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman Wins 1st Queen Elizabeth Award
Suella Braverman, Indian-origin barrister, won the first ever Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year Award in London
Britain's Indian-origin Home Secretary who replaced Priti Patel earlier in September, has been named as the winner of the first-ever Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year award during a ceremony in London, United Kingdom.
The 42-year-old barrister was appointed by the British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Braverman said it was "the honour of her life" to take on the new role at the Asian Achievers Awards (AAA) 2022 ceremony which was held in dedication to the memory of the late monarch who died recently.
"My mum and dad came to this country from Kenya and Mauritius in the 1960s."Suella Braverman, UK's Home Secretary.
The awards have been handed out for two decades in order to recognise the achievements of individuals from different spheres of life across Britain's South Asian community through public nominations.
Broadcaster Naga Munchetty won in the media category, Chairman and CEO of celebrated visual effects firm DNEG; Namit Malhotra in the Arts and Culture category; and Captain Harpreet Chandi in the Uniformed and Civil Service category for her solo expedition across the Antarctic to the South Pole earlier in 2022.
Professor Sir Shankar Balasubramanian was named Professional of Year for his pioneering DNA sequencing discovery and Karenjeet Kaur Bains won the Sports Personality of the Year for being the first female Sikh powerlifter to represent Britain on an international stage.
"They've (Her parents) have been proud members of our Asian community and I was born in Wembley, the heart of the Asian community, and to be elected to serve in the UK Parliament and now to serve our phenomenal and amazing and welcoming country as Home Secretary is the honour of my life. I hope to do you proud."Suella Braverman, UK's Home Secretary.
According to organisers, more than 500 nominations were received in 10 categories and the judging panel comprised of professionals from different spheres of life including Former Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bas Javid, former president of the Royal College of General Practitioners Mayur Lakhani, Monzo Bank COO Sujata Bhatia, music producer Bally Sagoo, Welsh Assembly Member Natasha Asghar, and Artistic Director of Darbar Festival, Sandeep Virdee.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times)
