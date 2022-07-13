Indian-origin Sonia Syngal To Step Down As President And CEO Of Gap Inc.

Indian-origin Sonia Syngal, will step down from her role as Gap Inc.'s President and CEO, announced the company in a press release.

In March 2020, Syngal became the CEO of Gap and led a team of more than 100,000 employees. That was the time when the retail behemoth had to shut down some stores and manage seismic shifts in the retail sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bob Martin, Gap's current Executive Chairman of the Board will serve in Syngal's role until the search for a new President and CEO is underway.

Martin heralded Syngal's "steadfast leadership" as being instrumental for Gap's progress and transition during the tough year of the pandemic.