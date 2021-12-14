Indian Origin Leena Nair Appointed Chanel's New Global Chief Executive Officer
Formerly Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever, she was the first woman to have donned that hat.
Leena Nair, formerly Chief Human Resources Officer of Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever — the first female, first Asian and youngest-ever person to have donned that hat, has now been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer by luxury group Chanel.
Taking to Twitter, on Tuesday, 14 December, Nair said:
"I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of Chanel."
"I will always be a proud advocate of Unilevar," she further added.
According to PTI, Unilever in a statement said:
"Leena Nair, CHRO, has decided to leave the company in January 2022 to pursue a new career opportunity as Global Chief Executive Officer, Chanel Ltd."
A British national, Nair hails from Kolhapur, Maharshtra. She graduated with a gold medal from XLRI – Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.
Her career at Unilever spans 30 years.
