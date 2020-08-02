COVID-19: Indian-Origin Man Awarded by UK PM for Bhangra Classes
His YouTube live videos spread the message to stay active and positive even during the lockdown.
An Indian-origin dancer who turned his dance classes into free, fun fitness sessions online during the coronavirus pandemic has been awarded the Points of Light honour from United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Rajeev Gupta, who offers classes in bhangra, believes the dance form is upbeat, energetic and “anyone can do it.” His YouTube live videos spread the message to stay active and positive even during the lockdown.
The Point of Light, an honour conferred every weekday by the UK prime minister, recognises outstanding individual volunteers who are making a real change in their communities. His videos have a mix of fun Punjabi tracks, Bollywood hits like Kala Chashma and even the viral song Why This Kolaveri Di.
"Over the last few months, your online bhangra classes have brought a surge of energy to participants across the country and beyond, lifting the bodies and souls of thousands who have been staying at home during our battle against coronavirus," said Johnson, in a personal letter addressed to Gupta, reported PTI.
