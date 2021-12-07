Indian-Origin Anti-Apartheid Hero Ebrahim Ebrahim Dies at Age of 84

Like Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada, Ebrahim was locked up on Robben Island as a political prisoner.

He was arrested in 1963, and shared a holding cell with Jacob Zuma, the fourth president of South Africa. "I was very close to him (Zuma) and we slept next to each other," he had told AFP.

He even obtained two university degrees while serving time.

A while after he was released, Ebrahim was kidnapped in 1986 by apartheid agents and sent back to prison, Al Jazeera reported.

Ebrahim was finally freed in 1991 and secured a seat in South Africa's Parliament during the first democratic elections in 1994.

Under Nelson Mandela, who was the first elected president of post-apartheid South Africa, he worked as the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and parliamentary counsellor.

Ebrahim has represented the ANC on his visits to conflict-torn countries like Sri Lanka, Palestine, Rwanda, Kosovo, Bolivia and Nepal.

He is survived by his wife Shannon, who is a journalist, and two children.

(With inputs from PTI, AFP, and Al Jazeera)