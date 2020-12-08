Indian-Origin Anil Soni Appointed First Chief of WHO Foundation
WHO Foundation is a new agency aimed at working alongside the WHO to deal with global health challenges.
Anil Soni, an Indian-origin global health expert, has been appointed the first Chief Executive Officer of WHO Foundation, a newly launched initiative that will work alongside the World Health Organisation in dealing with health-related challenges across the world, PTI reported.
The foundation is an independent grant-making agency, that was launched in May 2020 and is headquartered in Geneva.
Soni is set to assume his role as the first chief of the foundation from 1 January 2021. In a press statement on Monday, the Foundation said that his role will focus on progressing the foundation’s “work to invest in innovative, evidence-based initiatives that support WHO in delivering on its mission to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.”
Before this, Soni served as the Head of Global Infectious Diseases at Viatris, a global healthcare company.
He was also the CEO of the Clinton Health Access Initiative, where he worked from 2005-2010, overseeing the expansion of the organisation.
Soni was deeply involved during the early years of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, serving as the Advisor to the Executive Director from 2002-2004 and then as the Founding Executive Director of Friends of the Global Fight from 2004-2005.
A ‘Proven Innovator’
He has spent two decades in service of communities affected by HIV/AIDS, according to Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who also called Soni a “proven innovator” in the field of global health.
"He earned my trust when he and his team at the Clinton Health Access Initiative worked side-by-side with the Ministry of Health in Ethiopia to expand access to treatment and strengthen the management of our health centers," Mr Ghebreyesus said.
Upon his appointment, Soni promoted a stronger and more inclusive WHO and talked about everyone in the world to playing their part in tackling global health challenges.
“After months of combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, there is hope for several successful vaccine candidates. Beyond this crucial step, the path to recovery necessitates expanded investment in the many health priorities that have been compromised in recent months – from drops in vaccine coverage and HIV treatment to delays in cancer treatment,” he said.
The WHO Foundation has described Soni as “seasoned global health expert”, who has “demonstrated his ability to work across public, private, and nonprofit sectors and build successful new organisations from the ground up.”
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.