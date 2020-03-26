3-Year-Old Indian Girl Among 73 New Coronavirus Cases in Singapore

According to local media reports, of the 18 cases linked to the kindergarten centre, 14 were staff members, including the principal. The rest four were the principal's family members. After three employees of Dover Court International School were tested COVID-19 positive, it has been declared coronavirus cluster.

Clusters are declared where a disease spreads due to interaction with people, mostly employees or through social gatherings. Of the 404 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 17 were critical and in intensive care unit. The others were stable and improving, the health ministry said, adding 160 people have been discharged from hospital.

The health ministry has so far identified 8,930 close contacts of COVID-19 patients who have been quarantined. Of these, 2,643 are in still in quarantine.

(Published in an arrangement with PTI)